China's July exports nearly 24% higher while imports climb 27.5%
Business
China's exports shot up nearly 24% in July compared to last year, though that's a bit slower than June's numbers. Imports also climbed by 27.5%.
The trade surplus shrank to $112.5 billion, partly because typhoons disrupted port operations.
Even with these hiccups, China's push for high-tech goods kept things moving.
China's high-tech exports up nearly 41%
High-tech exports soared by nearly 41% in January-July this year so far: think electronics, machinery, and vehicles (which jumped a huge 55%).
Exports to Southeast Asia rose by 25%, making it China's top trading partner bloc.
Shipments to the European Union went up by nearly 17%.
Meanwhile, trade with the US grew much more slowly, showing China is focusing on new markets and advanced tech to keep its global edge.