China's October 16 solar export controls threaten India's clean energy
On October 16, China introduced new export controls on key solar technology, and it's a wake-up call for India.
Our solar factories rely on Chinese machinery for making crucial parts like ingots, wafers, and cells, and our battery factories rely on Chinese machinery for battery-cell production.
With a decision expected after November 15, there's real concern about how India will keep up its clean energy momentum.
NSEFI and ISMA push global partnerships
To avoid getting stuck, Indian manufacturers are reaching out to suppliers in Germany, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Australia.
Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, Chief Executive Officer of the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), says global partnerships are now a big focus.
Amit Manohar, Secretary General of the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA), adds that while building strong local manufacturing is the goal, it could take three to five years, so teaming up internationally is key for now.