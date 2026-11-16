China's October retail sales rose 0.4% year on year
China's retail sales barely grew in October, just 0.4% compared with last year, which is a big slowdown from September and much less than experts hoped for.
This sluggish pace is putting extra pressure on the government to get people spending again and keep the economy moving.
China industry +4.8% investment -8.1% YTD
It's not just shopping that's slowed down. Factories aren't as busy either.
Industrial production only rose by 4.8% in October, missing forecasts, while investment in things like buildings and infrastructure dropped by 8.1% so far this year.
Despite government efforts to strengthen household consumption and reduce dependence on external demand, confidence among consumers and investors still hasn't bounced back.