China's producer prices surge 2.8% in April amid oil disruptions
Business
China's factory costs are climbing fast: producer prices shot up 2.8% in April, the biggest jump in nearly four years.
After a long stretch of falling prices, this marks the second month in a row of inflation, mainly due to global oil disruptions from the Iran conflict and pricier manufacturing.
China consumer prices rise 1.2% April
It's not just factories feeling it: consumer prices rose 1.2% year-on-year in April, so everyday stuff is getting more expensive too.
Even with higher costs and less oil coming in, China pulled off a 14% export boost and grew its trade surplus to $84.8 billion.
With trade tensions simmering and the Trump-Xi summit around the corner, all eyes are on how these numbers might shape talks.