China's producer prices surge 2.8% in April amid oil disruptions

China consumer prices rise 1.2% April

It's not just factories feeling it: consumer prices rose 1.2% year-on-year in April, so everyday stuff is getting more expensive too.

Even with higher costs and less oil coming in, China pulled off a 14% export boost and grew its trade surplus to $84.8 billion.

With trade tensions simmering and the Trump-Xi summit around the corner, all eyes are on how these numbers might shape talks.