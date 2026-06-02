China's strict tech export and talent rules worry Indian companies
China just rolled out strict tech regulations, giving it more control over technology exports and talent movement.
This has Indian companies worried, since they rely on Chinese expertise for making things like displays, batteries, and car parts.
Now, they're scrambling to figure out how these new rules might disrupt their projects or cause delays.
Legal experts warn approval delays
Legal experts say these regulations could mean longer wait times for joint ventures and approvals, making it tougher for India to boost domestic production.
Industry leaders fear that restrictions on tech transfer might force Indian firms to depend even more on Chinese imports.
As Jasbir Singh from Amber Enterprises puts it, there is concern about delays, but a bit of hope as some policy approvals have been relaxed lately.