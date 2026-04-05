China's youth face falling wages and growing job insecurity
China's economy is going through a rough patch: wages are falling, layoffs are common, and job security feels out of reach for many.
Even one doctor in Beihai has seen his pay cut in half since COVID-19.
For young people just starting out, landing a stable job is tougher than ever, so many end up in low-paying gigs or leaning on family.
Gig work rises in China
With private companies under pressure and foreign businesses scaling back, lots of young workers are turning to gig jobs like food delivery just to get by—even though these roles offer little stability.
Many households are also cutting back on spending because of rising costs and uncertainty, while some wealthy families are reportedly seeking to move assets—and often their families—abroad.
All this has led to the "lying flat" trend among youth, choosing a slower pace over chasing unstable opportunities.