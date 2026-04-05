China's youth face falling wages and growing job insecurity

Gig work rises in China

With private companies under pressure and foreign businesses scaling back, lots of young workers are turning to gig jobs like food delivery just to get by—even though these roles offer little stability.

Many households are also cutting back on spending because of rising costs and uncertainty, while some wealthy families are reportedly seeking to move assets—and often their families—abroad.

All this has led to the "lying flat" trend among youth, choosing a slower pace over chasing unstable opportunities.