Chinese AI firm MiniMax prepares for domestic listing

Rapid rise

Rapid growth and increasing revenue

Founded in 2021, MiniMax has seen rapid growth, building a global user base. The company now has over one million users of its AI-based enterprise services, a fivefold increase in six months. Its annual recurring revenue has more than doubled over the past two months to at least $300 million, thanks to an influx of users tapping into its M2.7 model launched in mid-March.