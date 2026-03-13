Chinese brands are going global

Chinese firms are investing big

Chinese firms are investing big: overseas sales hit $2.1 trillion in 2024, and names like Miniso (which already has more than 3,300 overseas outlets) and Xiaomi (which plans to have 10,000 overseas shops) are expanding their global store presence.

They're also getting smarter about local tastes; Mengniu became Indonesia's top ice cream brand by setting up shop there.

With China's trade and electric vehicle exports still rising fast, expect even more competition (and maybe your next favorite brand) coming from China soon.