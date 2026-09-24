Chinese CEOs in Washington face uncertain state dinner invitations
Several Chinese CEOs are in Washington, D.C. right now, arriving just ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit.
They have their US visas sorted, but it is still up in the air whether they will actually get an invite to President Trump's state dinner.
This time around, these executives are traveling on their own instead of being part of Xi's official crew.
Bessent and He Lifeng shape invitations
Whether these Chinese business leaders make it to the White House dinner depends on how ongoing trade talks go between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China's vice premier He Lifeng.
Big names like Alibaba, Xiaomi, CATL, and BYD are involved in the discussions, showing just how closely tied the two countries' economies are.
On the US side, Elon Musk and Tim Cook are expected at the event. Out of up to 100 guests at the dinner, around 30 are reserved for China's delegation, so there is a lot riding on these negotiations.