Chinese firms seek $5.6B in Hong Kong IPOs after launching filings this week
Business
Five major Chinese tech and manufacturing companies have launched Hong Kong IPO filings this week, looking to raise a combined $5.6 billion.
It's all part of China's push to keep homegrown companies raising money closer to home, and it comes as Hong Kong's IPO scene is bouncing back: new listings jumped 57% in the first half.
Luxshare Precision $3.15B IPO July 9, 2026
Luxshare Precision, known for making Apple components, is leading the pack with a $3.15 billion offering: shares start trading July 9, 2026.
Other players joining the wave include Chaozhou Three-Circle, Nexchip Semiconductor, Guangdong Dtech Technology, and Rokae (Shandong) Robotics Group, covering everything from electronics to robotics.