Chinese firms seek $5.6B in Hong Kong IPOs after launching filings this week Business Jun 30, 2026

Five major Chinese tech and manufacturing companies have launched Hong Kong IPO filings this week, looking to raise a combined $5.6 billion.

It's all part of China's push to keep homegrown companies raising money closer to home, and it comes as Hong Kong's IPO scene is bouncing back: new listings jumped 57% in the first half.