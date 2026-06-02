Chinese robotics companies race to lead amid IPO wave
China's robotics industry is about to see a wave of IPOs, as companies race to lead the world in humanoid robots and physical AI.
The buzz kicked off with Unitree Robotics (famous for its kung fu-performing bots) getting the green light for a Shanghai stock listing.
Over in Hong Kong, at least 46 robotics-related companies like Leju Robotics and Deep Robotics are also lining up to go public.
IPOs to boost R&D, investors cautious
Much of this IPO cash is set to supercharge research and development, helping China push even further ahead in robotics.
The country already leads globally, and in 2025, China accounted for about 85% of all humanoid robots.
Investors are excited but cautious (robotics stocks are pricey and many firms aren't profitable yet) but strong demand shows people believe in the tech-driven future China is building.