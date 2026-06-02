Chinese robotics companies race to lead amid IPO wave Business Jun 02, 2026

China's robotics industry is about to see a wave of IPOs, as companies race to lead the world in humanoid robots and physical AI.

The buzz kicked off with Unitree Robotics (famous for its kung fu-performing bots) getting the green light for a Shanghai stock listing.

Over in Hong Kong, at least 46 robotics-related companies like Leju Robotics and Deep Robotics are also lining up to go public.