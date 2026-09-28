Chinese shares hit 1-year low
What's the story
Chinese shares have hit a one-year low, led by a major selloff in technology firms. The decline comes after reports that authorities may allow purchases of NVIDIA's new chips and proposed US sanctions on foreign optical producers. The CSI 300 Index, the onshore benchmark for Chinese stocks, fell as much as 2.4% on Monday.
Market impact
Technology firms worst hit
The selloff has hit chipmakers Cambricon Technologies Corp. and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. as well as optical companies Zhongji Innolight Co. and Eoptolink Technology Inc.
All these companies have seen their stocks fall by at least 5%.
The chip-heavy Star50 gage also saw its biggest decline in a month, further highlighting the impact of these developments on China's tech sector.
Investor reaction
Proposed US restrictions add to woes
Investor sentiment has soured after The Information reported that Beijing may allow local firms to buy NVIDIA's new semiconductors. This could further threaten domestic chipmakers amid already fierce competition.
Further, four US senators have proposed legislation that would designate Innolight and Eoptolink as restricted vendors for government procurement, adding to the woes of these Chinese optical firms.
Sanction implications
Tech restrictions running on a separate track to diplomacy
Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management, commented on the proposed sanctions against the two Chinese optical firms.
He said that while "the direct earnings impact is limited," it shows that "tech restrictions are running on a separate track to diplomacy."
This comes after a two-month US-China trade truce was agreed upon at last week's summit but fell short of expectations.
Market challenges
Broader impact on Chinese economy and market
Chinese stocks have been struggling due to a lack of momentum. AI hardware stocks, which were investor favorites earlier this year, have failed to recover from a July selloff amid concerns over high valuations and intense local competition.
The broader market is also sluggish as consumption remains weak with no stimulus in sight.
Most Asian stocks fell on Monday due to global macro factors such as high oil prices triggering risk-off sentiment.