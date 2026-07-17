Chinese brands lose grip on Indian smartphone market

The report highlights that Chinese brands such as OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, iQOO, and POCO have been particularly affected.

These companies mainly rely on affordable smartphones for their sales.

As consumers are delaying purchases due to price hikes, many manufacturers have expanded their 4G portfolios to target value-conscious buyers.

Despite this move, 5G remains the long-term growth driver for these brands.