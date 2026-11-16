Choice Institutional Equities recommends Bharat Dynamics as 'buy,' ₹1,600 target
Choice Institutional Equities is recommending Bharat Dynamics as a "buy," setting a price target of ₹1,600.
This follows the company's standout Q2FY27 results: revenue shot up 45.1% from last year and nearly tripled compared to the previous quarter.
Still, profits took a bit of a hit due to inventory adjustments affecting margins.
Bharat Dynamics orders include ₹811cr ₹1,307cr
Bharat Dynamics is betting big on missile projects like Akash, ATGMs, MRSAM/LRSAM, and Astra.
Recent major orders (like SAT-SAAW for ₹811 crore and heavyweight torpedoes for ₹1,307 crore) are boosting future revenue hopes.
Even though margins are tight right now, analysts expect earnings to bounce back strongly from FY27 to FY29 as these projects move forward.