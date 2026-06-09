Chookie swaps AI ads for handmade 'Chookie Air' with Gopuff

Handmade 'Chookie Air' gained 12x followers

The new campaign features cardboard airplanes and a treehouse HQ inhabited by a pair of hand puppet animals: think pure DIY vibes.

Founder Zev Ziegler shared that this hands-on approach brought in around 12 times more social media followers than its AI ads, despite putting in roughly the same amount of time and investment.

As Chookie founder Zev Ziegler put it in a press release, "We started noticing consumers weren't rewarding polish the way brands thought they were. They were rewarding effort. Humor. Tiny human decisions. When we compared the performance of our handmade work against AI-generated creative, the difference wasn't subtle."

Looks like people really do prefer real over robotic.