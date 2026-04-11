Christian Klein says SAP AI transition will match cloud challenge

SAP extends Gina Vargiu-Breuer despite criticism

This AI push comes while SAP faces criticism over its HR policies, especially a new bonus system that some say rewards underperformers.

Despite this, Chief People Officer Gina Vargiu-Breuer's contract was extended to 2030, with Chairman Pekka Ala-Pietila saying she has strengthened how the company manages its workforce and will help drive SAP's transition into the AI era.

CEO Klein asked the HR team to revise the stock-based compensation model, and SAP set aside millions of euros to address employee concerns.