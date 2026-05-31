CIBC launches Hyderabad GCC in July, 2,000+ tech analytics jobs
Business
CIBC, a major Canadian bank, is launching a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad this July.
The new hub will bring more than 2,000 tech and analytics jobs to the city, boosting Hyderabad's reputation as a global investment hotspot.
Hyderabad home to nearly 450 GCCs
Hyderabad is quickly becoming the go-to place for global banking and tech centers: CIBC joins big names like JPMorgan Chase and Barclays.
With nearly 450 GCCs already here, the city's mix of talent and industry makes it an exciting spot for innovation.