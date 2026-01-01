Cigarette prices set to jump as India rolls out new tobacco tax

The news rattled the stock market—ITC, India's biggest cigarette maker, saw its shares drop by 10%, their sharpest fall in six years. Godfrey Phillips also crashed as much as 19%, as investors worry about fewer sales with higher prices.

Industry voices concerns over illegal sales

Tobacco companies warn that higher taxes could push more people toward illegal cigarettes, which already make up about a quarter of all sales.

They're also worried about the impact on farmers and small retailers who rely on this industry for their livelihood.