Can India's new tobacco tax fuel cigarette smuggling?

Experts have warned that a recent tax hike and new excise duty structure on tobacco could lead to an increase in cigarette smuggling and major revenue losses for the Indian government . The Finance Ministry recently amended the Central Excise Act, imposing an excise duty of ₹2,050-₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks depending on the length of cigarettes. This will be in addition to a 40% GST.

Concerns raised Experts warn of increased smuggling due to tax hikes The unexpected tax increases have raised fears of a spike in tobacco product and cigarette smuggling. Ranganath Tannir, Secretary General of Think Change Forum, said, "Public finance theory is clear that excessive taxation of inelastic goods fuels illicit trade, not compliance." He further noted that India already has some of the most unaffordable cigarettes globally as per WHO's affordability indicators.

Market impact Tax hikes could lead to consumer downtrading, illicit trade A report by JP Morgan's Asia Pacific Equity Research highlights that a higher rate for the King Size Filter Tip (KSFT) segment could lead to consumer downtrading to cheaper variants, and possibly increase the consumption of illicit cigarettes. In India, illicit tobacco already accounts for about 26% of the total tobacco market, making it the fourth-largest market for smuggled tobacco globally.

Unintended consequences High taxes may inadvertently fuel illicit cigarette growth Nomura, another brokerage house, has also observed that "high taxes on cigarettes, while aimed at reducing consumption, have unintended consequences of fuelling growth of illicit cigarettes and pushing consumers toward cheaper, non-tax paid smuggled cigarettes." Jefferies cited a report by the Tobacco Institute of India (TII) which requested the Centre for a review as a wider legal price gap could benefit non-duty-paid cigarettes leading to tax leakage.