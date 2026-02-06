Cigarettes get costlier in India: Check popular brands' new prices

From February 1, 2026, cigarettes have gotten a lot pricier—some packs now cost ₹22-₹55 more, thanks to new excise duties stacked on top of the already hefty 40% GST. This is the first major price hike in seven years and has sent tobacco company stocks like ITC and Godfrey Phillips soaring.

How much do popular brands now cost? Popular brands are feeling the pinch: Wills Navy Cut (76mm) has gone from ₹95 to ₹120 for a pack of 10, while Gold Flake Kings/Lights and Wills Classic (84mm) jumped from ₹170 to around ₹220-₹225.

The Classic Connect (97mm, 20 sticks) now costs ₹350 instead of ₹300.

Analysts expect more price hikes soon The new per-stick duty ranges from about ₹2.05-₹2.10 for shorter cigarettes and goes up with length.

Analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities think this might just be the start—expect two or three more price hikes soon.