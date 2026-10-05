CII Regional Partnership Summit at IIM Visakhapatnam on October 7
Business
Big news for Andhra Pradesh's business scene: the CII Regional Partnership Summit is happening on October 7 at IIM Visakhapatnam.
With over 500 delegates, including industry leaders, government officials, policy makers, and emerging entrepreneurs, attending, the event is all about bringing together big companies and local businesses to spark new collaborations.
Summit highlights MSME Policy 4.0
The summit will spotlight deep tech innovation, green energy, and electronics manufacturing, plus sustainable ways to grow.
It will also highlight Andhra Pradesh's MSME Policy 4.0 (think more support for small businesses).
Expect parallel sessions like buyer-seller meetings and exhibitions designed to help local entrepreneurs connect with bigger players and turn ideas into action.