CII urges action over Middle East conflict affecting Indian supplies
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is making it tough for Indian businesses to get supplies, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) wants the government to step in fast.
Even with some support from the government and the RBI, small businesses, exporters, and energy-heavy industries are still struggling with cash flow and rising costs.
CII seeks credit relief for MSMEs
CII is pushing for a few quick fixes: a credit guarantee scheme so affected businesses, especially MSMEs, can get loans without collateral, a three-month pause on stricter loan rules for impacted sectors, and a special RBI window to make borrowing easier right now.
They're also asking to lower import duties on things like LNG and reduce bank guarantees, hoping these moves will give small businesses some breathing room.