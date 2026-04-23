Cipla wins FDA approval for 90 mcg Ventolin HFA generic
Cipla just got US FDA approval for its new albuterol inhaler, a generic version of the popular Ventolin HFA.
This inhaler helps people manage bronchospasms (think: sudden breathing trouble) and even prevents issues triggered by exercise.
Each puff delivers 90 mcg of the medicine, making it the first AB-rated generic alternative to GlaxoSmithKline's original.
Cipla strengthens US albuterol foothold
This win gives Cipla a stronger foothold in the $1.5 billion US albuterol market, adding to its lineup of approved respiratory meds.
Achin Gupta, Cipla's CEO, called it "This marks an important milestone for Cipla and reflects our strong scientific and regulatory capabilities in complex inhalation products.", and emphasized its commitment to lung health and building a sustainable and differentiated portfolio for patients globally.