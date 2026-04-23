Cipla wins FDA approval for 90 mcg Ventolin HFA generic

Cipla strengthens US albuterol foothold

This win gives Cipla a stronger foothold in the $1.5 billion US albuterol market, adding to its lineup of approved respiratory meds.

Achin Gupta, Cipla's CEO, called it "This marks an important milestone for Cipla and reflects our strong scientific and regulatory capabilities in complex inhalation products.", and emphasized its commitment to lung health and building a sustainable and differentiated portfolio for patients globally.