Cipla's Invagen, Qilu to license QL2107 Keytruda biosimilar in US

Qilu will develop and supply the drug, while Cipla USA Inc. will handle the commercialisation of the product in the defined US territory, leveraging its commercial presence.

Achin Gupta, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla, said it is focused on making high-quality biologic medicines easier for people to get.

The team hopes that once approved, QL2107 will help lower treatment costs and expand options for those who need it most.