Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins says slowing AI unrealistic
Business
Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins thinks trying to slow down artificial intelligence (AI) just isn't realistic.
Instead, he's urging everyone to put energy into building smarter security and clear rules for releasing new AI models.
As AI keeps evolving fast, Robbins says our defenses need to keep up too.
Robbins: balancing innovation and regulation critical
Robbins also pointed out that the biggest task for India, and indeed any country, is balancing the pace of innovation with appropriate regulation.
Too many rules could hold back progress, he warned.
On jobs, he's optimistic: with the right approach, AI could actually help people move into more meaningful roles and boost productivity.