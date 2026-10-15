Cisco's Chuck Robbins says AI will surpass the internet's impact
Business
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, during his recent trip to India, said AI is set to change the world even more than the internet did.
He pointed out that big companies with deep pockets will shape this future, saying that "artificial intelligence will be bigger than the internet" and that "it's being driven by large companies with strong balance sheets."
Cisco warns startups, hits India $1B
Robbins cautioned that while AI brings huge opportunities, many startups and capital could disappear.
On a brighter note for Cisco, he shared that it has already beaten its $1 billion production goal in India and is now in discussions with the government about the next goal, showing just how seriously it is betting on AI-driven growth in India.