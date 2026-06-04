Citi to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026, spares India workforce

Citi growth 25% despite India exit

Even after exiting retail banking in India, Citi's balance sheet grew by 25% and revenues jumped 30%. That shows how important India is to the bank, and how well it adapts.

Plus, AI is now a big part of Citi's operations in India, making tech development and banking smoother.

Cantu also pointed out that shifting global supply chains are opening up new trade opportunities for emerging economies like India.