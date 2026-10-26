Citibank India CEO K Balasubramanian urges rethink of AI narrative
Business
Citibank India's CEO, K Balasubramanian, thinks it's time for India to rethink how it talks about AI.
He points out that while AI is a big growth engine in the US India hasn't quite caught up yet, making it less appealing for global investors who want strong returns.
Citibank India manages ₹1L/cr client assets
Since stepping away from consumer banking, Citibank India has shifted its focus to institutional banking and now manages over ₹1 lakh crore in client assets.
The bank is also tapping into U.K.-India and E.U.-India trade deals and getting involved in billion-dollar IPOs, all aimed at boosting its presence and supporting more investment activity in the country.