Citigroup head Viswas Raghavan faces bullying allegations from JPMorgan Chase

Citigroup defends $52 million hire

Despite the controversy, Citigroup says it did its homework before bringing Raghavan on board with a $52 million package.

The bank highlights his leadership skills and insists he's the right fit for the job.

Citigroup described Raghavan as "a proven leader with a well-earned track record for driving results" and said it was "thrilled" to welcome him.

Raghavan's spokesperson has denied using coarse language at work.