Citigroup head Viswas Raghavan faces bullying allegations from JPMorgan Chase
Business
Viswas Raghavan, who took over as Citigroup's head of banking in early 2024, is under fire for alleged bullying and inappropriate comments during his time at JPMorgan Chase.
Reports say he was let go from JPMorgan Chase after several complaints about his leadership, including making harsh remarks about a woman's weight.
Citigroup defends $52 million hire
Despite the controversy, Citigroup says it did its homework before bringing Raghavan on board with a $52 million package.
The bank highlights his leadership skills and insists he's the right fit for the job.
Citigroup described Raghavan as "a proven leader with a well-earned track record for driving results" and said it was "thrilled" to welcome him.
Raghavan's spokesperson has denied using coarse language at work.