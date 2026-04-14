Citigroup posts Q1 $3.06 EPS, $24.6B revenue at 10-year high

Citigroup trading surge boosts fees

Trading was a major highlight: equity markets revenue soared 39%, especially from derivatives and cash equities, while fixed income trading rose 13% on strong commodities performance.

Investment banking also had a good run, with equity underwriting fees up 64% and M and A advisory fees up 19%.

On the retail side, wealth and retail banking grew by 11%.

CEO Jane Fraser sounded upbeat about hitting annual targets despite ongoing restructuring, saying confidently, "We are confident that we will deliver on our annual return on tangible common equity target of 10-11%."