Citigroup raises bitcoin to $113,000, ether to $3,028 amid ETFs

bitcoin's price jumped over 10% at the end of September after some key events, like the Senate blocking the Clarity Act and the US Treasury rolling out a bond buyback program that helped turn things around for crypto.

Plus, after months of outflows from US spot bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, things flipped with $800 million flowing back in by late September.

Citigroup thinks ETF inflows could hit $5 billion in the next year as more advisers and brokerages get on board.