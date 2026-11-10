Citigroup shifts US stock view to neutral citing regulatory risk

Citigroup just shifted its view on US stocks from "overweight" to "neutral," pointing to rising market swings and worries about stricter regulations.

The S&P 500 has already lost $3 trillion, mostly because investors are uneasy about heavy spending on AI and possible government crackdowns.

Citi's team, led by Beata Manthey, even warned positioning on key indices, such as the Nasdaq, could reset lower into net-short territory if things don't settle down.