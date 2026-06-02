Citigroup upgrades Vodafone Idea to Buy with ₹17 target

Vodafone Idea plans ₹45,000cr network upgrades

The stock has almost doubled in the past year and is now trading at ₹14, pushing Vodafone Idea's market cap over ₹1.52 lakh crore.

The company is planning to invest ₹45,000 crore over three years to expand its 4G/5G network and upgrade older sites, but there are still some big challenges ahead, including funding delays and tough competition.