Citius Transnet Investment Trust IPO draws 69% subscription 1st day
Citius Transnet Investment Trust's IPO kicked off with solid interest: 69% of the offered units were snapped up on the first day.
Non-institutional investors (like high-net-worth individuals) went all in, oversubscribing their portion, while big institutional players took a more cautious approach, filling just 30% of their quota.
The IPO is valued at ₹1,105 crore with each unit priced between ₹99 and ₹100.
You've got until April 21 if you want in.
Citius Transnet funds 5 stake acquisitions
Funds from this IPO will help Citius Transnet buy stakes in SRPL Roads Private Ltd, Thrissur Expressway Ltd, Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd, Dhola Infra Projects Private Ltd and Dibang Infra Projects Private Ltd. The rest goes toward general company needs.
Before opening to everyone else, anchor investors had already put in ₹497.25 crore.
Axis Capital, Ambit, and ICICI Securities are running the show as lead managers for this issue.