Citius Transnet Investment Trust IPO draws 69% subscription 1st day Business Apr 18, 2026

Citius Transnet Investment Trust's IPO kicked off with solid interest: 69% of the offered units were snapped up on the first day.

Non-institutional investors (like high-net-worth individuals) went all in, oversubscribing their portion, while big institutional players took a more cautious approach, filling just 30% of their quota.

The IPO is valued at ₹1,105 crore with each unit priced between ₹99 and ₹100.

You've got until April 21 if you want in.