Citius Transnet Investment Trust IPO draws bids over 20 times
Citius Transnet Investment Trust's IPO just wrapped up and it was a hit, oversubscribed by more than 20 times.
The trust aimed to raise ₹1,105 crore by offering units at around ₹100 each, but ended up getting bids for way more units than available.
Clearly, investors from all backgrounds were eager to get in.
Institutions subscribed over 23x Citius Transnet
Both big institutions and regular investors rushed in: institutions alone subscribed more than 23 times their share.
The final allocation happens by April 24, and trading kicks off on April 29.
Most of the money will go toward buying stakes in road projects across India, with the rest set aside for general business needs.
The trust launches with a portfolio covering major highways in nine states and will be managed by EAAA TransInfra Managers.