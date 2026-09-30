C.J. George named executive chairman as Jones George becomes MD
Business
Geojit Financial Services is making a big move: founder C.J. George will step up as executive chairman starting October 1, 2026, while Jones George takes over as managing director.
The board approved this change in July as part of Geojit's push for more tech-driven growth.
Jones George instrumental in digital transformation
Jones George has been associated with Geojit since 2013 and has played a key role in its digital transformation and customer engagement initiatives.
With over 16.96 lakh clients and assets worth ₹1,11,000 crore, the company hopes this leadership shift will help it stay ahead by blending digital innovation with strong customer relationships.