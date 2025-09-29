Claire's UK saved from administration in Modella Capital deal

Claire's has sold its business in Switzerland

By September 29, the deal had been confirmed, so you'll still see Claire's on your local high street. Interpath's Natasha Harbinson said this move keeps those stores running for now.

Meanwhile, Claire's has also sold its business in Switzerland and is talking with buyers for its French, Italian, and Polish operations.

Over in North America, a $104 million sale earlier this year led to nearly 300 US store closures as part of their bigger restructuring plan.