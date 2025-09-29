Next Article
Claire's UK saved from administration in Modella Capital deal
Claire's UK just got rescued by Modella Capital, saving about 1,000 jobs and keeping 156 stores open after the brand went into administration in August.
While this is good news for many employees and shoppers, the future of another 145 stores is still up in the air.
Claire's has sold its business in Switzerland
By September 29, the deal had been confirmed, so you'll still see Claire's on your local high street. Interpath's Natasha Harbinson said this move keeps those stores running for now.
Meanwhile, Claire's has also sold its business in Switzerland and is talking with buyers for its French, Italian, and Polish operations.
Over in North America, a $104 million sale earlier this year led to nearly 300 US store closures as part of their bigger restructuring plan.