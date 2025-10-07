Next Article
Claude is coming to IBM's software, and investors are excited
IBM just announced a partnership with Anthropic, the AI safety company behind Claude.
They're bringing Claude's large language models into IBM's software, starting with a new AI-powered development environment that's already got investors excited—IBM shares jumped nearly 4% after the news.
IBM developers are already seeing productivity gains
Over 6,000 IBM developers are trying out the Claude-powered IDE and seeing productivity gains averaging 45%.
The tool speeds up coding, debugging, and even helps with security tasks like quantum-safe cryptography.
With built-in security and cost controls, it's designed for companies who want powerful but safe AI—showing how big tech is making advanced AI more practical (and safer) for real-world work.