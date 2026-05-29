Anthropic nears $1 trillion valuation ahead of IPO

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic has raised a whopping $65 billion in its latest funding round. The investment values the Claude maker at an impressive post-money valuation of $965 billion, bringing it close to a trillion-dollar mark ahead of its highly anticipated IPO. The Series H round was co-led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, Sequoia Capital, and Capital Group, among others.

Investor participation Funding round backed by institutional and strategic infrastructure partners The funding round also saw participation from institutional investors such as Baillie Gifford, Blackstone, Brookfield, D.E. Shaw Ventures, DST Global, and Fidelity Management & Research. Strategic infrastructure partners like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron also joined the investment round. A part of this funding ($15 billion) comes from previously committed investments by hyperscalers such as Amazon (which pledged $5 billion in April).

Future prospects New funds to help scale products, partnerships Anthropic plans to use the new funds to further its safety and interpretability research, expand compute capabilities to meet growing demand for Claude, and scale products and partnerships. This funding comes as Anthropic launches its latest model, Claude Opus 4.8, which promises improved performance in agentic tasks, advanced coding capabilities as well as a focus on honesty and self-correction.

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Market position Run rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month Anthropic has witnessed tremendous growth since its last funding round, especially among enterprise customers relying on Claude Code. The company's run rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the start-up expects a 130% revenue surge to reach its first operating profit. Anthropic is also in fierce competition with OpenAI for fundraising and user growth ahead of their respective IPOs.

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