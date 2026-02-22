CleanMax IPO to open tomorrow: Key details

CleanMax is India's top renewable energy provider for businesses, running 2.54GW of clean energy projects and building another 2.53GW as of July 2025. They focus on long-term power deals and offer services like engineering, construction, maintenance, and carbon credits for solar, wind, and hybrid projects.

Fresh issue plus offer for sale in the IPO

The IPO includes a fresh issue worth ₹1,200 crore plus an offer for sale of ₹1,900 crore.

Retail investors can buy in lots of 14 shares (about ₹14,742 per lot at the highest price).

There are dedicated quotas for institutions (50%), retail buyers (35%), non-institutional investors (15%), plus a special employee pool.

For FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025), total income was ₹1,610 crore with profit after tax of ₹19 crore; most funds raised will go toward paying off debt and general business needs.