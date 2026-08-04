Cleartrip, part of Flipkart, launches Bus 2.0 with 650,000 routes
Business
Cleartrip, now part of Flipkart, just rolled out Bus 2.0, giving you access to over 650,000 bus routes in more than 6,000 cities across India.
The upgrade gives users access to nearly 95% of India's private bus inventory, alongside state transport corporation services, making it easier to reach places where trains and flights don't go.
Cleartrip bundles bookings, Gen Z majority
Bus 2.0 lets you book busses alongside flights, trains, hotels, and holiday packages, all in one spot for hassle-free planning.
More than 55% of Cleartrip's bus bookings come from Gen Z users, students, solo travelers, and early-career professionals who use it for quick getaways or last-minute trips when train seats are snapped up.