Cleartrip's 'Elite' loyalty program is here: How it helps you
What's the story
Cleartrip, the travel platform owned by Flipkart, has launched a new loyalty program called 'Elite.' The initiative is designed to reward customers for their flight and hotel bookings. To become an Elite member, you need to make just two bookings on Cleartrip within a year. There are no membership fees or tier structures involved in this program.
Benefits
Members get a ₹5,000 voucher for holiday packages
The Elite program offers a minimum 20% discount on the first three eligible hotel bookings. It also provides a ₹5,000 voucher for holiday packages.
Members can earn up to 100 SuperCoins cashback on eligible flight and hotel bookings.
They also get priority customer support available 24/7, making it easier for them to manage their travel plans.
Flexibility
Cheaper date change for domestic flights
The Elite program also includes a flexibility product, which lets you change the date of an eligible domestic flight booking for just ₹9.
This is much cheaper than similar products in the market that cost around ₹400-500.
Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer at Cleartrip, said this feature could encourage customers to book their trips earlier by reducing uncertainty around travel plans.
Extended reach
Benefits for Flipkart Gold and Myntra Insider members
The Elite program's benefits will also be available to Flipkart Gold and Myntra Insider members without having to fulfill the two-booking eligibility criterion.
This move is expected to boost customer retention as well as attract new users from the larger Flipkart group ecosystem.
Singhal has also hinted at plans to take this program beyond traditional loyalty rewards with more personalization based on customers' travel behavior and preferences.