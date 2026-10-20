CloudPhotonix targets 100cr revenue by FY28 for AI and telecom
Business
CloudPhotonix, a young Noida-based startup making high-speed optical tech for AI and telecom, is setting its sights on ₹100 crore in revenue by FY28.
Even though they launched just two-and-a-half years ago, they're already on track to hit ₹25 crore this year.
CloudPhotonix runs Indian production facility
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Sibal says early break-even gave them a strong start.
Unlike most rivals who manufacture abroad, CloudPhotonix runs its own production facility in India, serving big names like Reliance Jio and Tejas Network.
With India's photonics market expected to boom thanks to data centers and cloud computing, the company hopes to play a key role in making the country more self-reliant in this tech space.