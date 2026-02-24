CLSA turns cautious on IT stocks after 16% rebound

What's the scoop on CLSA's selective picks?

If you're watching the tech space or thinking about investing, here's the scoop:

CLSA still likes Infosys (target: ₹1,814) and Tech Mahindra (₹1,705), hoping for a US economic bounce-back.

But HCL Tech got downgraded to 'hold' as CLSA said strong Q3 seasonality was priced into the stock and valuation de-rating warranted the move.

For faster growth potential, they're eyeing midcap names like Persistent Systems and Coforge.