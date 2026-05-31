CM Nayab Singh Saini to launch Make in Haryana policy
Big moves coming to Haryana: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to roll out the Make in Haryana Policy and the Haryana AI Sandbox on June 1, 2026.
The AI Sandbox, built with help from the World Bank, is all about sparking innovation, helping young people build tech skills, and creating new jobs in artificial intelligence.
The new policy aims to attract fresh investments, boost local manufacturing, and open up more opportunities for entrepreneurs across the state.
CM Saini flags 310 emergency vehicles
On launch day, Chief Minister Saini will also flag off 310 emergency response vehicles donated by Honda India Foundation to strengthen police response and public safety.
Plus, recent cabinet amendments are set to regularize unauthorized industrial establishments outside city limits and improve civic amenities, making it easier for businesses and communities to grow together.