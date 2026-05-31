CM Nayab Singh Saini to launch Make in Haryana policy Business May 31, 2026

Big moves coming to Haryana: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to roll out the Make in Haryana Policy and the Haryana AI Sandbox on June 1, 2026.

The AI Sandbox, built with help from the World Bank, is all about sparking innovation, helping young people build tech skills, and creating new jobs in artificial intelligence.

The new policy aims to attract fresh investments, boost local manufacturing, and open up more opportunities for entrepreneurs across the state.