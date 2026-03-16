CMPDI IPO: Price band set at ₹163-172, offer opens soon
CMPDI, the consultancy arm of Coal India, is opening its IPO with shares priced between ₹163 and ₹172.
The offer includes 10.71 crore shares (face value ₹2 each) and runs from March 20 to March 24.
How to apply?
Retail investors can start with a minimum bid of 80 shares (₹13,760).
Small HNIs need to apply for at least 1,200 shares (₹206,400), while large HNIs can go for 5,840 shares (₹10 lakh).
The split: 35% reserved for retail buyers, 50% for big institutional investors, and the rest for non-institutional folks.
CMPDI's business model
Founded in 1974, CMPDI helps Coal India subsidiaries with everything from coal exploration and mine planning to environmental engineering and lab services.
It holds a strong lead in India's coal-mineral consulting space, with about a 61% market share in FY25.
Financials of the company
CMPDI's revenue jumped to ₹2,177 crore in FY25 from ₹1,770 crore in FY24. Profits also rose, from ₹503 crore to ₹667 crore.
Until now, it was fully owned by Coal India and the government.