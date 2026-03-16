CMPDI IPO: Price band set at ₹163-172, offer opens soon

CMPDI, the consultancy arm of Coal India, is opening its IPO with shares priced between ₹163 and ₹172. The offer includes 10.71 crore shares (face value ₹2 each) and runs from March 20 to March 24.

How to apply? Retail investors can start with a minimum bid of 80 shares (₹13,760).

Small HNIs need to apply for at least 1,200 shares (₹206,400), while large HNIs can go for 5,840 shares (₹10 lakh).

The split: 35% reserved for retail buyers, 50% for big institutional investors, and the rest for non-institutional folks.

CMPDI's business model Founded in 1974, CMPDI helps Coal India subsidiaries with everything from coal exploration and mine planning to environmental engineering and lab services.

It holds a strong lead in India's coal-mineral consulting space, with about a 61% market share in FY25.