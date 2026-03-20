CMPDI's IPO opens to lackluster response: What's the issue Business Mar 20, 2026

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), a Coal India subsidiary, kicked off its IPO this week, but interest has been lukewarm so far: subscribed about 0.07x (6.6-6.7%) on Day one.

The offer includes 96,390,000 shares (9.639 crore), priced between ₹163 and ₹172 each.

Minimum investment? One lot is 80 shares, costing about ₹13,760.