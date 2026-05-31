CMR Green and Hexagon Nutrition IPOs next week near ₹770cr Business May 31, 2026

Heads up, two new IPOs are dropping in the Indian market next week: CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition.

Together, they're valued at nearly ₹770 crore, and since both are offers for sale, all the money raised goes straight to the selling shareholders.

It's a bold move considering how slow the IPO scene has been lately thanks to global uncertainty.