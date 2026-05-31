CMR Green and Hexagon Nutrition IPOs next week near ₹770cr
Business
Heads up, two new IPOs are dropping in the Indian market next week: CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition.
Together, they're valued at nearly ₹770 crore, and since both are offers for sale, all the money raised goes straight to the selling shareholders.
It's a bold move considering how slow the IPO scene has been lately thanks to global uncertainty.
CMR Green, Hexagon Nutrition IPO windows
CMR Green's IPO opens June 3-5 with shares priced at ₹182-192 each; anchor bidding starts June 2.
Hexagon Nutrition follows from June 5-9 with shares in the ₹42-45 range.
Look out for their stock market debuts, CMR Green on June 10 and Hexagon Nutrition on June 12, while other companies are still waiting for better market conditions.