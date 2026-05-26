With this latest revision, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg in Delhi

CNG prices hiked by ₹2/kg, fourth increase in 11 days

By Mudit Dube 09:27 am May 26, 202609:27 am

What's the story

In yet another blow to consumers, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been hiked by ₹2 per kg in Delhi-NCR and other areas. The hike, which comes into effect from 6:00am today, marks the fourth increase in less than two weeks. With this latest revision, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg in Delhi. The latest revision comes as state-owned oil marketing companies continue to pass on the impact of higher international oil prices to consumers.