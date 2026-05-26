CNG prices hiked by ₹2/kg, fourth increase in 11 days
What's the story
In yet another blow to consumers, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has been hiked by ₹2 per kg in Delhi-NCR and other areas. The hike, which comes into effect from 6:00am today, marks the fourth increase in less than two weeks. With this latest revision, CNG now costs ₹83.09 per kg in Delhi. The latest revision comes as state-owned oil marketing companies continue to pass on the impact of higher international oil prices to consumers.
Price surge
CNG prices up by ₹7/kg in May
The latest price hike is the third in nine days and fourth in 11 days. Earlier, CNG prices were hiked by ₹1 per kg on Sunday and Friday, respectively. The cumulative increase in Delhi since May 15 now stands at ₹7 per kg. However, there has been no change yet in the prices of piped natural gas supplied to households or domestic LPG cylinders.
Economic implications
Financial pressure on commuters, transport operators, businesses
The latest fuel price hike is likely to increase financial pressure on commuters, transport operators, and businesses across sectors. Analysts say repeated rises in fuel prices could raise transportation and logistics expenses, leading to higher prices for essential commodities and food products. Government officials defended the move, saying the revisions are necessary to balance rising crude import costs and maintain stable fuel supplies during ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.