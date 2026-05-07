Ted Turner, CNN founder and pioneer of 24-hour news, dies

Ted Turner, the media mogul who revolutionized global television news by founding CNN in 1980, has passed away at the age of 87. His death was confirmed by a statement from Turner Enterprises. Known for his bold personality and risk-taking business style, Turner was instrumental in changing how audiences consumed news by launching the world's first 24-hour television news network.

Innovative approach Turner believed audiences shouldn't have to wait for scheduled broadcasts Turner's vision for continuous news coverage was initially mocked by critics who called CNN the "chicken noodle network." However, he believed that audiences shouldn't have to wait for scheduled broadcasts to know what's happening in the world. Reflecting on CNN's early years, Turner said in a 2016 interview with the Academy of Achievement: "I was going to have to hit hard and move incredibly fast and that's what we did."

Global impact Gulf War coverage catapulted CNN to global prominence CNN's influence grew exponentially during the 1991 Gulf War, when its live coverage from Baghdad brought real-time war reporting into homes around the world. Despite many journalists leaving Iraq for fear of imminent US strikes, CNN crews stayed behind and broadcasted dramatic images of anti-aircraft fire and explosions as the conflict began. This moment cemented CNN's reputation as a global news powerhouse.

Advertisement

Business legacy Turner's media empire and landmark merger with Time Warner Born in 1938, Turner transformed his late father's billboard advertising business into a sprawling media conglomerate. By the mid-1990s, his Turner Broadcasting System owned several cable networks, sports teams, and movie studios. In 1996, he sold Turner Broadcasting to Time Warner for $7.3 billion in a landmark deal. Although he was promised a continued role at CNN after the merger, Turner later said he regretted losing control of the company.

Advertisement